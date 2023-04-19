Admiral Sayyari: Iran army will not use its equipment against friendly countries, the region

As part of the Iranian army parade, the deputy chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination told reporters that, "Like all other countries, Iran has also tried to improve its defense capabilities," writes ParsToday.
Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari stated: "Iran uses its equipment not against friendly countries and the region, but against those who intend to violate the country's territorial integrity and independence."
The commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Force, Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari, said on Tuesday as part of the Army Day parade in Tehran: "A new force from the army will be shown in the very near future."
He added: "The Ground Force, with profound changes in its nature and identity structure over the past few years, has evolved into a mobile force equipped with four long-term characteristics: long-range, precision, smart, and cyber."
And reflecting on the addition of new equipment in the Iranian army, the commander of its Ground Force noted: "In recent times, the Ground Force has been equipped with 1,840 types of new equipment, and our forces are deployed in all regions of Iran and protect the borders."