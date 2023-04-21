Economy minister: Armenia does not in any way try to help Russia to circumvent sanctions

There are publications in many periodicals that Russia is bypassing sanctions, including with the help of Armenia, too. But it should be noted that the main motive for this is that Armenia is in the same customs and economic zone with Russia, which means that the movement of goods between countries is free. Minister of economy Vahan Kerobyan told this to reporters after Friday’s Cabinet session of the Armenian government.

"Naturally, in order to dispel that concern, we are talking with our American and European partners, explaining what the basis of trade of which products are and whether we will not violate the EAEU agreement. In fact, we are able to explain that the actions taken by Armenian companies are not aimed at putting Armenia under secondary sanctions, but stem from the economic and labor interests of our country," Kerobyan said.

He noted that they are not trying in any way to assist in Russian partners’ circumvention of sanctions.

"That is, with our work, we try to maintain the provisions of the EAEU agreement, at the same time ensuring that Armenian companies do not fall under secondary sanctions. It does not mean that it is not excluded. You see that there are several [Armenian] companies that have already been sanctioned; but that is the risk of those companies. With our customs, banking and other tools, we are trying to ensure to the maximum that the companies of our country do not fall under the sanctions," the economy minister stated.

He added that Armenia also seeks to protect its economic interests and they are able to explain this to their American and European partners in a proper way.

To the question of whether Armenia is forced not to import and export certain products, particularly chips, because the import of chips and processors has increased many times from Europe and the US, and 97 percent of which are exported to Russia, Kerobyan responded. "If we speak not in percentage, but in numerical terms, it is so insignificant that there is no need to worry about it. At the same time, we try to listen precisely to what our American partners tell us and not to enter the risk zone."

"The work we have done until now gives the right result. That is: on the one hand, we are able to ensure a high double-digit economic growth, on the other hand, to ensure that the banking and economic system of Armenia as a country does not fall under any secondary shocks. At the same time, we look at our EAEU partners because we have to keep our obligations as well towards them according to the contractual relations, and suddenly it doesn't happen that we get certain difficulties from that direction as well. So this is a balanced work, and I can say that a big team works—and works continuously. The goal is to ensure the economic security and economic interests of our country," the Armenian economy minister added.