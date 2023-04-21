News
Friday
April 21
News
Chris Skinner to Lead Digital Transformation Workshops for Armenian Businesses
Chris Skinner to Lead Digital Transformation Workshops for Armenian Businesses
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics, Innovations


The Finanser and SPRING PR have entered into a long-term agreement to showcase the latest digital transformation trends and best practices in the region. By promoting innovation and technology across various sectors of the digital economy, the companies aim to foster a competitive environment and support its growth.

Chris Skinner's second visit to the region is scheduled for this autumn. As per the agreements, SPRING PR will fully coordinate these efforts. In Yerevan and various countries across the region, Skinner will lead closed-format masterclasses for medium and large enterprises, as well as for government institutions involved in digital transformation initiatives.

 "Observing SPRING PR's expertise, we opted to expand our collaboration by signing an exclusive, long-term contract. Soon, we'll be hosting a workshop in Georgia, where there is significant interest. Together with SPRING PR, we plan to hold numerous events in the region, including masterclasses," said Fintech and Digital Transformation Expert Chris Skinner.

The inaugural Doing Digital Forum in Yerevan on April 5 attracted over 1,000 attendees from numerous countries, featuring specialists from Georgia, the USA, Brazil, France, the UAE, the UK, Singapore, and more. Chris Skinner deemed his visit to Armenia a success.

In recognition of Chris Skinner's influence in the digital transformation field and the global popularity of his books, SPRING PR will translate and publish one of his works.

Tatevik Simonyan emphasized that the Doing Digital Platform will introduce new formats throughout the year. The annual Doing Digital Forum is expected to grow even larger. Simonyan highlighted SPRING PR's continued efforts to position Armenia as an innovative hub, thereby contributing to the nation's digital economy development and enhancing its global competitiveness.
This text available in   Հայերեն
Photos