Foreign Minister of Iceland: Free movement through the Lachin corridor must be restored

Foreign Minister of Iceland Thordis Kolbrun Reikfjord Gylfadottir addressed the PACE spring session on behalf of the Icelandic chairmanship of the CoE Committee of Ministers.
In her question-and-answer session, Guilfadottir also touched on Nagorno-Karabakh, noting that the current humanitarian situation is a cause for concern.
She stressed that free movement through the Lachin corridor must be restored in accordance with the interim measures applied by the European Court of Human Rights and the decision of the International Court of Justice.
Guilfadottir reiterated the January 19 statement made on behalf of the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers chairmanship, urging once again the restoration of free movement through the Lachin corridor.
The minister referred to the membership commitments of Azerbaijan and Armenia to the peaceful resolution of the conflict, urging them to adhere to these commitments and resolve issues through dialogue.