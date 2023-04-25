News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 25
USD
386.24
EUR
425.64
RUB
4.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 25
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.24
EUR
425.64
RUB
4.73
Show news feed
Foreign Minister of Iceland: Free movement through the Lachin corridor must be restored
Foreign Minister of Iceland: Free movement through the Lachin corridor must be restored
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Foreign Minister of Iceland Thordis Kolbrun Reikfjord Gylfadottir addressed the PACE spring session on behalf of the Icelandic chairmanship of the CoE Committee of Ministers.

In her question-and-answer session, Guilfadottir also touched on Nagorno-Karabakh, noting that the current humanitarian situation is a cause for concern.

She stressed that free movement through the Lachin corridor must be restored in accordance with the interim measures applied by the European Court of Human Rights and the decision of the International Court of Justice.

Guilfadottir reiterated the January 19 statement made on behalf of the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers chairmanship, urging once again the restoration of free movement through the Lachin corridor.

The minister referred to the membership commitments of Azerbaijan and Armenia to the peaceful resolution of the conflict, urging them to adhere to these commitments and resolve issues through dialogue.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Relocation of 28 patients from Artsakh canceled because of Azerbaijan’s deployment of checkpoint 
The transportation of people with urgent health problems was possible only through the mediation and accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross...
 Rasmussen: There must be political and economic consequences for Azerbaijan
If Baku continues to ignore its international obligations...
 State minister: Humanitarian goods’, fuel imports to Karabakh completely disrupted
Gurgen Nersisiyan convened a consultation on humanitarian issues arising from…
 Thomas de Waal: There will be new conflict between Karabakh and Azerbaijan
The West may wake up very late when a new conflict between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan starts, said UK journalist, who is also a senior fellow with Carnegie Europe specializing in Eastern Europe and the Caucasus region as well as an expert on the Karabakh conflict…
 Marukyan: US, France, Russia, EU ready to guarantee implementation of peace treaty to be signed with Azerbaijan?
Violating the trilateral agreement signed on November 9, 2020, Azerbaijan has set up a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, tweeted the ambassador-at-large of Armenia…
 Azerbaijanis put ‘You are entering the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan’ road sign near Hakari bridge
It was reported earlier that the negotiations on reopening the bridge continue with the participation of the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos