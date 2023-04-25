Canada is deeply concerned about Azerbaijan's establishment of checkpoint in Lachin corridor

Relocation of 28 patients from Artsakh canceled because of Azerbaijan’s deployment of checkpoint

General Singh Rana: India and Iran are working to expand military cooperation

NATO Secretary General calls on Georgia to redouble reform efforts

Entry of humanitarian goods from Armenia to Artsakh has been somewhat restored

Rasmussen: There must be political and economic consequences for Azerbaijan

State minister: Humanitarian goods’, fuel imports to Karabakh completely disrupted

Foreign Minister of Iceland: Free movement through the Lachin corridor must be restored

Biden and Harris have started raising campaign donations

Thomas de Waal: There will be new conflict between Karabakh and Azerbaijan

Marukyan: US, France, Russia, EU ready to guarantee implementation of peace treaty to be signed with Azerbaijan?

Israel ambassador expresses solidarity with Armenian people

Aliyev promises Europe more Azerbaijani natural gas

Azerbaijanis put ‘You are entering the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan’ road sign near Hakari bridge

Armenia economic activity index up 12.2% in first quarter

Bob Menendez: It's time to halt security assistance to Baku

Explanation made regarding Armenia v. Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan v. Armenia court cases

Armenia opposition MP: Russia is taking steps on the spot, Azerbaijan internal troops are also there

Pelosi: Last year our delegation had solemn honor to visit Armenian Genocide Memorial

Armenia flag hoisted over Italy’s Reggio Calabria city hall

Biden to run in 2024 US presidential race

Karabakh MP: Negotiations to reopen Hakari bridge are in progress with Azerbaijan

CoE Commissioner for Human Rights says she tried to visit Karabakh but could not

Schiff: International observers should have been sent to Karabakh, Lachin corridor years ago

US Congress members re-introduce Armenian Genocide Education Act to House of Representatives

Adam Schiff: There should be sanctions on Azerbaijan

Armenia’s Pashinyan to Israel’s Netanyahu: Our relations have positive prerequisites for moving to new qualitative level

Chaarat Gold company discontinues talks for Lydian Armenia purchase

American Armenians march, with huge Karabakh flag, to Turkey embassy in Washington

Adam Schiff: I've never been more concerned, frankly, that there may be another major outbreak of war

Germany Bundestag human rights committee head: New Azerbaijani checkpoint contradicts international law

Loucas Fourlas visits border regions of Armenia’s Syunik province

Adam Schiff submits to US Congress draft resolution recognizing Karabakh independence

France FM to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan, to discuss situation in Lachin corridor

Newspaper: Pashinyan-Putin telephone conversation result being awaited

Karabakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan takes blatantly brazen step that directly contradicts tripartite statement

Kamala Harris on Armenian Genocide: Let us never forget, let us rededicate ourselves to speaking out against hate

Bruno Retailleau: Azerbaijani checkpoint installation on Hakari bridge could be beginning of new large-scale operation

Canada FM issues message on Armenian Genocide 108th anniversary

The struggle for international recognition of this horrific crime continues. President of Cyprus

U.S. Ambassador to the OSCE: The United States is deeply concerned about Azerbaijan's actions

Valérie Boyer: Turkey has started a new war of aggression in Armenia and Artsakh

The Second President of Armenia visited Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex with his wife and son

Azerbaijan's decision to set up checkpoints in the Lachin corridor contradicts EU’s call to reduce tensions

Russian Defense Ministry noted Azerbaijan's unilateral and uncoordinated actions

Foreign Minister of Artsakh Meets with Head of the Republicans Group of the French Senate

France commemorates 108th Anniversary of 1915 Armenian Genocide: Macron

Commemoration ceremony was held in Amsterdam near the monument dedicated to the victims of the Armenian Genocide

PACE Rapporteur wants to visit Lachin corridor

Trudeau on Armenian Genocide Memorial Day: Canada will continue to promote peace and justice

Greece PM on Armenian Genocide: We are against any act that incites discrimination, violence against humanity

European People's Party on Armenian Genocide: We urge Turkey to acknowledge reality of past

Italy MP: International organizations’ access to Karabakh for humanitarian aid should be facilitated

PACE pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims with minute of silence (VIDEO)

Representation at ECtHR: Armenia will apply to International Court of Justice regarding Lachin checkpoint matter

Yeghishe Kirakosyan: Armenia will apply to International Court of Justice regarding Lachin checkpoint issue

Levon Aronian: Message of remembering and demanding must be directed towards ourselves

Biden: We renew our pledge to never forget Armenian Genocide

Armenian Genocide commemoration event held in Istanbul

Russia ambassador, embassy military attaché lay flowers at Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Peskov on setting up Azerbaijani checkpoint at Lachin corridor: Situation not easy, requires extra effort

Greece president: We honor Armenian Genocide victims’ memory

Russia calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to immediately return to existing agreements

Armenian Genocide victims honored at PACE chamber courtyard (PHOTOS)

Bruno Retailleau on Armenian Genocide victims: They are our victims also

Artsakh MFA: Armenian people are again facing threat of new Genocide

France senator: We should help Armenia arm itself

Karabakh president: Today more than ever we need to turn words into action

Greece FM: Preserving Armenian Genocide victims’ memory is minimum duty of all humanity

Sotk gold mine of Armenia inactive for 10th day due to periodic Azerbaijani shooting

Colorado declares April 24, 2023 as Armenian Genocide remembrance day

Ambassador: France stands with Armenia to commemorate victims of 1915 Genocide (PHOTOS)

Karekin II: Azerbaijan's goal is to de-Armenianize, take over Karabakh

US Congressman Adam Schiff to introduce bill recognizing Karabakh independence, sovereignty

Karabakh MFA: Any proposal to discuss Azerbaijan’s illegal demands is tantamount to condoning its genocidal policy

Karabakh president pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims

Catholicos visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Armenia ex-President Sarkissian: We must be able to move forward without retreating from our identity, history

Armenia army General Staff chief: We are doing positional improvement work at Tegh village