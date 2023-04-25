News
Wednesday
April 26
Entry of humanitarian goods from Armenia to Artsakh has been somewhat restored
Entry of humanitarian goods from Armenia to Artsakh has been somewhat restored
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

As a result of the efforts of the Government of the Republic of Artsakh and the peacekeeping forces of the Russian Federation, the entry of humanitarian goods from the Republic of Armenia, interrupted by the deployment of the illegal Azerbaijani checkpoint on the Artsakh-Armenian border in recent days, has been somewhat restored. Artsakh Information Headquarters reports.

"The main part of the cargo imported with the help of peacekeepers consisted of basic necessities - foodstuffs included in the coupon system, which from tomorrow will be delivered to stores and citizens will be able to make purchases." the statement says.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
