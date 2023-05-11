MOD: Armenian side not preparing for military action against Azerbaijan

As of 10:45am Thursday, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani frontline is relatively stable, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The statement by the MOD of Azerbaijan—which unleashed a provocation in the direction of Armenia’s Sotk early in the morning—that the Armenian side was preparing for a military action, is another disinformation.
Armenia’s MOD will issue a statement in case of any change in the situation.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that from 6am Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from artillery and mortars at the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk.
The units of Armenia’s Armed Forces are taking corresponding protective and preventive measures.
The Armenian side has four wounded.
As of 10am, the tension in the direction of Sotk has decreased considerably.