Armenia's Pashinyan: Too early to consider situation at Sotk area fully stable

With its actions today, Azerbaijan calls into question the fundamental agreements that were reached, and which were recorded on October 6, 2022 in Prague, and on October 31, 2022 in Sochi. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stat this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.
"Those documents emphasize that Armenia and Azerbaijan recognize each other's territorial integrity on the basis of the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration. The question that arises in this context is the following: if Azerbaijan recognizes the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia, why is it firing on the sovereign territory of our country, especially since, according to the 2022 Sochi tripartite declaration, the parties must refrain from the use of force and the threat of force? Also, Azerbaijan has grossly violated today these written public agreements, and it is difficult to remember a jointly accepted document that Azerbaijan did not violate during this time," the Armenian PM said.
Pashinyan announced that the Ministry of Defense of Armenia has been disseminating information about the situation at the Sotk area since early Thursday morning, and called to follow the official news feed and not to become a spreader of Azerbaijani and non-Azerbaijani false information.
"The Ministry of Defense will continue publicizing periodic information. I should also say that as of now, a considerable decrease in the tension of the situation has been recorded, but it is still too early to consider the situation fully stable," he emphasized.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that from 6am Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from artillery and mortars at the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk.
The units of Armenia’s Armed Forces are taking corresponding protective and preventive measures.
The Armenian side has four wounded.
As of 10am, the tension in the direction of Sotk has decreased considerably.