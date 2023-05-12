20-year-old Narek Baghdasaryan was killed as a result of Azerbaijani attack

The Armenian side has one more wounded. Ministry of Defense

The intensity of fire in the direction of Verin Shorzha has decreased. Ministry of Defense

As a result of enemy fire Armenian side has 1 killed and 1 wounded. Ministry of Defence

The intensity of enemy fire has significantly subsided. Ministry of Defence

Azerbaijan continues to fire in Kut and Sotk areas

Azerbaijan also uses mortars in the direction of Sotk positions. Ministry of Defense

Azerbaijan violated ceasefire in the direction of Kut using mortars

Armenia restores diplomatic relations with Hungary

Azerbaijani shells were exploding 100 meters away from Sotk village, Armenia opposition MP says

Armenia MOD: Situation on frontline with Azerbaijan relatively stable as of 5:50pm

Armenia's tourism potential was presented in Dubai

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan army opened fire toward combat positions near Kut village

Dubai aviation authorities prohibit FlyOne Armenia flight from landing

Armenia ambassador to OSCE: Azerbaijan use of force is aimed at undermining international efforts to establish stability

Mher Grigoryan briefs Christine Weigand on Lachin corridor blockade’s severe consequences for Karabakh children

Armenia MOD: Injuries of 2 Armenia soldiers wounded today are not life-threatening

‘NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’ initiative members hand signatures to embassies in Armenia, to government

Tasmania state parliament in Australia recognizes Armenian Genocide

Armenia human rights advocate: Instead of 33, we have additional 80 captives in Azerbaijan

Siranush Sahakyan: Arbitrary killings of Armenians increased in Azerbaijan

Armenia’s Marukyan to Patel: It was not exchange of fire at Sotk but another unprovoked attack by Azerbaijan army

Siranush Sahakyan: About 6,000 Azerbaijan special forces stationed on Armenia-Karabakh border

Human rights activist: In most cases Azerbaijan clearly knows fallen Armenian servicemen’s locations

Armenia deputy FM: Azerbaijan always resorts to provocation before or after negotiations

Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting in Moscow slated for May 19

Armenia defense minister visits soldiers wounded in Azerbaijan provocation in Sotk direction (PHOTOS)

Siranush Sahakyan: Armenian detainees in Baku are brutally beaten, medical assistance footage is staged

Arman Tatoyan: Azerbaijanis are building wide concrete roads, bunkers, infrastructure in Armenia

Armenia social affairs, UAE tolerance and coexistence ministries sign memorandum of understanding

Armenia ex-ombudsman: Azerbaijan soldiers are placing landmines in Syunik Province villages

Tatoyan: Azerbaijan changes place names on Google maps, creating stereotype that Armenia is their territory

Armenia, Iran businesses reach certain agreements (PHOTOS)

Karabakh army: No fire shot at Azerbaijani positions

Patel on Zakharova's words: I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about what my Russian counterpart says

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan army used UAVs in direction of Sotk

Patel: US State Department calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to distance their forces from border

Brussels counters Baku: There is agreement that Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders will also meet in Moldova

Newspaper: Parents of detainees in Azerbaijan leave dissatisfied with Armenia PM

Armenia MOD: No notable ceasefire violations recorded overnight

No notable ceasefire violations between 8:10 p.m. and 10 p.m. were recorded. Ministry of Defense

Earthquake in Armenia: the intensity in epicentral zone was 5 points

Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Verin Shorzha with mortars

Delegation headed by Secretary of Security Council will leave for Brussels

"Shots are still being heard." Members of the National Assembly from the opposition are in Kut

Two wounded Armenian servicemen transported to Yerevan

9 medical patients in severe condition transferred from Karabakh to Armenia

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan used artillery toward Norabak village

“FlyOne Armenia” aircraft denied landing in Dubai

Armenia ombudsperson: Azerbaijan use of mortars undermines civilian population’s right to life

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan used mortar in Sotk direction at around 5:10pm

Karabakh FM briefs Australia Armenians on situation in Artsakh

‘NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’ signature campaign hardcopies to be submitted to US, France, Russia embassies

Ex-ambassador on latest Azerbaijan provocation: Armenia authorities fail to fulfill their obligations

Azerbaijan interrupted natural gas supply from Armenia to Karabakh for 85 days, electricity supply cut for 121 days

Armenia MOD: No significant ceasefire violations recorded from 3pm to 4pm

Kremlin: Russia acts as mediator in Karabakh issue

Armenia MOD: No significant ceasefire violations recorded between 2pm and 3pm

Armenia MOD: No significant ceasefire violations recorded from 1pm to 2pm

Economy minister: About 34% more tourists visited Armenia in first 4 months of 2023 than in 2019

Baku agrees to Armenia PM-Azerbaijan president meeting in Brussels

Armenia health minister: No need to transfer 4 wounded soldiers to Yerevan yet

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire at Sotk sector between 11am and 1pm

Armenia parliament, US House of Representatives’ members discuss ongoing peace talks

Flynas to launch direct flights between Armenia, Saudi Arabia in June (PHOTOS)

ECtHR denies request to apply interim measure in case of 2 Azerbaijanis who crossed Armenia border

Lavrov, Cavusoglu discuss Armenia-Turkey, Armenia-Azerbaijan latest developments

Azerbaijan defense minister heading for Turkey

Armenia's Pashinyan: Too early to consider situation at Sotk area fully stable

Azerbaijan MOD informs about 1 dead, 1 wounded

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee: Sanctions for senior Azerbaijan officials must be on table

Armenia PM: Azerbaijan escalates situation in Sotk in attempt to make forget Lachin corridor checkpoint setting up

Armenia premier does not change mind, to go to Brussels but peace agreement with Azerbaijan to not be signed Sunday

Armenia health ministry condemns yet another case of Azerbaijan army targeting medical workers, ambulance

Armenia PM: Azerbaijan main goal is to nullify negotiation process

Marukyan: Azerbaijan attempts by shooting to dictate its conditions to Armenian side in negotiation process

PM: Intensity of active Azerbaijan shelling in Sotk decreased after Armenia army retaliatory actions

MOD: Armenian side not preparing for military action against Azerbaijan

US Secretary of State, European Council head discuss situation in South Caucasus

MOD: Armenian side has 4 wounded as of 10:25am

Armenia MFA to Azerbaijan: Stop shameful attempts aimed at disrupting negotiation process by using force

MOD: Tenseness of situation in Armenia’s Sotk direction decreased significantly as of 10am

Armenia MOD: Situation in Sotk direction continues to be tense as of 9:45am

Armenia MOD: No situation change in Sotk direction as of 9:20am

Armenia MOD: No situation change in Sotk direction as of 9am

Armenia MOD: No change in situation in Sotk direction as of 8:45am

MOD: Armenian side does not use Iranian UAVs

MOD: Armenian side has 3 wounded, Azerbaijan fires at ambulance carrying the injured

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan army units continue to fire from artillery, mortars as of 7:50am

Azerbaijan army continues firing toward Armenia’s Sotk as of 7:20am

MOD: Armenian side has 2 wounded

Azerbaijan army units open fire from artillery, mortar means toward Armenia’s Sotk

shamshyan.com: Man with gunshot wound found dead at Victory Park in Yerevan

Russia MFA spox: We consider Armenia's public criticism of CSTO unproductive

Karabakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan deliberately hinders Red Cross activities