The Armenian side has one more wounded. Ministry of Defense

As of 11:10 p.m., the situation on the front lines had not changed: the intensity of fire in the direction of Sotk, Kut and Verin Shorzha remained reduced. Ministry of Defense reports.
As of 23:10, there is one killed and two wounded on the Armenian side.
“Considering that videos prepared by the Azerbaijani propaganda machine, including those falsified and filmed during the 44-day war, are widely distributed on various social platforms, we urge you to refrain from referring to them in any way, much less publishing them.
The Ministry of Defense will make a further announcement,” the report says.