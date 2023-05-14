18 fires rage Russia's Tyumen region

Almost a thousand people were involved in extinguishing 18 natural fires in the Tyumen region, Interfax reports, citing the information center of the regional government.
“Nine forest fires on an area of 5,671 hectares are active in the Tyumen region, as of morning of May 14, five of them are localized on a total area of 2,570 hectares. During the day on May 13, two new forest fires were recorded and one forest fire was extinguished on an area of 211.4 hectares,” the report says.“Settlements are under the protection of EMERCOM (Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters) and the regional fire service, there is no immediate threat,” the information center says.
A total of 992 people are involved in extinguishing natural fires, 177 pieces of equipment are used, including two MI-8 helicopters, two MI-26 helicopters, one KA-32 helicopter and an Il-76 aircraft with spillways.