Armenia, Azerbaijan recognize each other's territorial integrity

The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan expressed their unequivocal commitment to the Almaty Declaration. This was stated by the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, following the talks in Brussels.
“The leaders confirmed their unequivocal commitment to the 1991 Almaty Declaration and the respective territorial integrity of Armenia (29,800 km2) and Azerbaijan (86,600 km2). The ultimate delimitation of the border will be agreed through negotiations,“ he announced.
According to Michel, during the meeting the parties discussed all the issues on the agenda "following the recent positive talks held in the United States on the peace treaty."
"On connectivity, the sides made clear progress in their discussions aimed at unblocking transport and economic links in the region. Positions on this topic have now come very close to each other in particular on the reopening of the railway connections to and via Nakhchivan. Their respective teams have been tasked to finalize an in principle agreement on the modalities for the opening of the railway connections and the necessary construction works together with a concrete timetable. They also agreed to draw upon the support of the World Customs Organization in supporting this work," he added.