There was an intention to harm the vehicle and the soldier. Human Rights Defender

The Human Rights Defender Anahit Manasyan released a statement in connection with the violation of the norms of international humanitarian law as a result of the aggression of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of Sotk.
“Today, on May 17, the Office of the Human Rights Defender received calls that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened intense fire in the direction of the Sotk settlement of Gegharkunik marz towards Armenian positions. As a result of the shootings, a serviceman of the Republic of Armenia was wounded.
The Azerbaijani armed forces opened intense and targeted fire on the ambulance transporting the wounded soldier, as a result of which the paramedic was also wounded.
The soldier wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression died before being transferred to the hospital.
The collected facts justify that the fire was directed at the ambulance, which provides grounds for concluding that there was an intention to harm the vehicle, as well as the soldier and the medical personnel.
The ambulance transporting the wounded serviceman was clearly marked and identifiable.
It should be emphasized that the shelling of an ambulance and medical personnel is a violation of international humanitarian law,” the statement says.