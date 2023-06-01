Some progress has been made regarding Armenia-Azerbaijan talks, Charles Michel says

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, will have a very important meeting today, as he will meet with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Michel himself told about this to reporters during Thursday’s opening ceremony of the second Summit of the European Political Community, in Moldovan capital Chisinau.
The European Council head added that they have made some progress, and he hopes that at this meeting they will confirm the common will to normalize the relations between the two countries.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that a five-way meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is planned on the margins of the aforesaid summit. This meeting is planned to kick off at 4:30pm Armenia time.