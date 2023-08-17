News
Pashinyan: Next week we will start Yerevan-Kapan regular flights
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


We are ready for conducting Yerevan-Kapan regular flights. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia said this at Thursday’s discussion of the report on the 2022 activities of the office of the governor of Syunik Province

"On August 19, on the occasion of Kapan Day, there will be a representative flight, after which regular flights will start next week. I have some remarks related to the flight, the aircraft; but we will wait for the peoples' opinions and make improvements accordingly. I believe we can start selling [the respective airline] tickets on Kapan Day so that people buy [them] for next week," said Pashinyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
