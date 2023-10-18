Ararat Mirzoyan: Canada ambassador assumes his mission during very challenging period for Armenia

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday received Andrew Turner, newly-appointed resident Ambassador of Canada to Armenia on the occasion of handing over the copies of his credentials informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Congratulating the ambassador, FM Mirzoyan expressed confidence that as the first resident Ambassador of Canada to Armenia, with his activities, he will give a significant impetus to the Armenian-Canadian friendly relations, which are already developing on good bases, and to their further strengthening and deepening. In this context, the importance of the decision of Canada to open an Embassy in Yerevan was mutually highlighted, which indicates the mutual willingness to expand the dynamically developing Armenian-Canadian agenda in different directions.

Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized that Ambassador Turner assumed his mission during a very challenging period for Armenia. The importance of strong support to democracy, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia was stressed. Views were exchanged on the process aimed at establishing stability in the region and current main issues.

Touching upon the regional security situation, Minister Mirzoyan stressed the need to name what happened in Nagorno-Karabakh by its exact definition, to adequately meet the primary needs of more than 100,000 Armenians forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing policy, as well as addressing their rights.

During the meeting, interlocutors also emphasized the importance of mutual high-level visits.