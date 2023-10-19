Belgium businessmen visit Armenia: What domains of cooperation to be established?

With the assistance by the Wallonia Export-Investment Agency (AWEX), a group of representatives of Belgian companies visited Armenia in order to expand economic ties. Belgian ambassador to Armenia Eric De Muynck told reporters about this on Thursday.

During the meeting with the representatives of the Armenian government, the Armenian colleagues proposed to deepen the cooperation in pharmaceuticals, modern technologies, and some other branches, the Belgian diplomat added.

"The Flanders and Brussels businessmen are interested in cooperation with Armenia, and the [Belgian] embassy [to be opened in Armenia] should serve as a connecting link between the businesses of the two countries," said the Belgian ambassador.

AWEX counselor Eric Bletard, in turn, said that the representatives of the Belgian construction sector, pharmaceutical, electronics, as well as waste processing companies will come to Armenia.

"Armenian colleagues have expressed their desire to establish cooperation in the fields of health care and energy," he said.

Bletard noted that the trade between the two countries is growing, during 2021-2022 this indicator increased by 10 percent, and this year a 50-percent increase is predicted.

According to him, Belgian businesses are interested in cooperation in the field of precious metals, as well as the potential of Armenia in terms of re-exporting goods to other countries.

"Foreigners are also interested in Armenia in its cultural and historical heritage. Tourism, hotel business is an interesting sphere of cooperation. There are already Belgian companies that will supply equipment and provide services [to Armenia]," the AWEX counselor added.

Valery Safarian, Chairman of the Belgian Armenian Chamber of Commerce, for his part, stated that the field of nanotechnology is developed in both Belgium and Armenia, and there is a prospect of opening a joint venture and cooperation in that sector.

As for tourism, two to three travel companies from Belgium have already included Georgia and Armenia in their travel destinations.