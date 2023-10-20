News
Friday
October 20
News
Arman Tatoyan: There are facts on torture by Azerbaijan military during last aggression against Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


There are facts on torture and barbarism carried out by the Azerbaijani military during the last aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19-20. Arman Tatoyan, director of the Tatoyan Foundation Center for Law and Justice, and the former Human Rights Defender (ombudsman) of Armenia, stated this during a press conference Friday.

"Now the authorities of Azerbaijan are taking advantage of the fact that the [Armenian] population [of Karabakh] was in a panic, the phones that could be used to take pictures of what was happening could not be charged, and claim that there were no crimes. We are currently preparing an additional report, there are many evidences of crimes, torture, barbarism [by Azerbaijan]. It is too early to talk about the number and extent of crimes, but there are facts, and we are collecting them," Tatoyan said.

According to him, the Azerbaijani authorities are trying to use also the interviews of the Karabakh Armenians crossing the Hakari bridge to the Azerbaijani media. Fearing that they will not be released, these people gave the answers demanded by Azerbaijani news reporters. But there are many proofs that behind the cameras, people were scared and their crosses were taken away. There were cases when cars that looked like military ones were taken away, even though these cars were private. All this shows the real goals of Azerbaijan, said Arman Tatoyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
