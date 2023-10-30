News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 31
USD
402.26
EUR
425.47
RUB
4.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 31
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.26
EUR
425.47
RUB
4.32
Show news feed
Armenia official: We will not increase pensions, minimum wages in 2024
Armenia official: We will not increase pensions, minimum wages in 2024
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


In 2024, an 8-percent increase in wages will occur in the labor market of Armenia due to various economic developments. Minister of Finance Vahe Hovhannisyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this in the National Assembly Monday.

"We will not increase the amount of minimum wage because its increase also leads to an increase in the salaries of state employees, which is not planned for 2024. No increase in pensions is planned for 2024 either. With the medium-term expenditure plan, we have presented that we will reach our target indicators in 2025-2026," Hovhannisyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Finance ministry: Armenia economic growth target will be maintained at 7% level in 2024
At the same time, as the minister noted, the growth of the deflator in 2023 will be at the level of 3.2 percent…
 Dollar drops, euro rises in Armenia
And the exchange rate of the Russian ruble decreased...
 Armenia finance minister: Considerable part of €2.6 billion to be provided by EU is loan
All of it is not being implemented with the budget…
 Armenia finance minister: National debt of more than $10 billion is safe
The important thing is the relative amount to the country’s GDP...
 Pashinyan: Armenia government expects 7% economic growth in 2023
According to the PM, the inflationary environment in the country is quite stable…
 Eurasian Development Bank issued bonds on Armenia stock exchange for first time
And in the amount of $20 million…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos