Armenia official: We will not increase pensions, minimum wages in 2024

In 2024, an 8-percent increase in wages will occur in the labor market of Armenia due to various economic developments. Minister of Finance Vahe Hovhannisyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this in the National Assembly Monday.
"We will not increase the amount of minimum wage because its increase also leads to an increase in the salaries of state employees, which is not planned for 2024. No increase in pensions is planned for 2024 either. With the medium-term expenditure plan, we have presented that we will reach our target indicators in 2025-2026," Hovhannisyan said.