Armenia official: We have certain idea about construction of railway in Meghri sector, we are waiting

After 2020, the Armenian government has conducted studies on the chances of building a railway connecting the western regions of Azerbaijan with Nakhichevan in the Meghri sector. Gnel Sanosyan,, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, told this to reporters in the National Assembly of Armenia Tuesday.
"We had the opportunity to order the University of Architecture and Construction [of Armenia] to carry out studies. We know the situation and how much work needs to be done, in what time frame; that is, we have a preliminary idea of what needs to be done to restore that railway.
"But all that can happen if political, diplomatic, and other factors are settled. When the problem comes to our field, there will be only design and construction processes, about which, I repeat, we have a certain idea and we are waiting," said Sanosyan.
After his trilateral talks in Brussels with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and European Council President Charles Michel on December 14, 2021, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had announced that they had agreed to launch the Yeraskh-Sadarak-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway. And this March, Pashinyan had announced that this agreement was never implemented because a week later, Azerbaijan had refused to confirm this agreement in writing.