News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 31
USD
403
EUR
429.84
RUB
4.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 31
ՀայEngРус
USD
403
EUR
429.84
RUB
4.38
Show news feed
Armenia official: Positive thing about North-South project is that we entered construction phase in some sections
Armenia official: Positive thing about North-South project is that we entered construction phase in some sections
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


The positive thing about the North-South project is that we have finally entered the construction phase in some sections. Gnel Sanosyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, told this to reporters in the National Assembly of Armenia Tuesday, regarding the North-South motorway construction project.

"Particularly, the sections from Artashat to Yerevan and from Yerevan to Ashtarak were built for many years. What is more, there are certain judicial issues in some parts of Yerevan, which is why the work is either progressing slowly or not progressing, but it seems that they are also getting a solution. Now we have entered the construction phase in the Ashtarak-Talin section. You know that the current alternate road has many curves, accidents happen often, it is inconvenient to drive. Now two construction companies are working, each of them has 18 months to work.

"The main part of the section from Lanjik to Gyumri will be finished this year, there will be road furnishing or some other small work left. Weather permitting, paving will be completed.

"We have finally started work on the first section of the South, the section from Agarak to Kajaran. We have already conducted the [respective] tender, we have an Iranian company as the winner. There, too, construction work will begin in 2024," Sanosyan announced.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia official: We have certain idea about construction of railway in Meghri sector, we are waiting
After 2020, the Armenian government has conducted studies on the chances of building a railway connecting the western regions of Azerbaijan with Nakhichevan in the Meghri sector, said the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure…
 Armenia's Pashinyan: There is serious progress in North-South motorway construction
According to the PM, capital expenditures in 2024 will increase by 310 percent compared to 2018, or by 537 billion drams (approx. $1.3 billion)…
 Minister briefs Belgium envoy on Armenia high-tech infrastructure (PHOTOS)
High-tech industry minister Robert Khachatryan, received the new Belgian ambassador, Eric De Muynck…
 Russia official: Armenia does not yet have final position on ‘Zangezur corridor’ issue
Deputy PM Alexey Overchuk commented on the matter of Armenia's participation in the North-South international transport corridor project…
 Armenia premier: ‘Crossroads of Peace’ project would bring enormous benefits to all countries of our region
“Obviously, our region, the South Caucasus, needs peace,”  Nikol Pashinyan stated in his address at the Tbilisi Silk Road International Forum Thursday…
 Armenia PM at Tbilisi Silk Road International Forum: Without roads it will be very difficult to build peace
We all know the phrase "Silk Road" from school textbooks...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos