Armenia official: Positive thing about North-South project is that we entered construction phase in some sections

The positive thing about the North-South project is that we have finally entered the construction phase in some sections. Gnel Sanosyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, told this to reporters in the National Assembly of Armenia Tuesday, regarding the North-South motorway construction project.

"Particularly, the sections from Artashat to Yerevan and from Yerevan to Ashtarak were built for many years. What is more, there are certain judicial issues in some parts of Yerevan, which is why the work is either progressing slowly or not progressing, but it seems that they are also getting a solution. Now we have entered the construction phase in the Ashtarak-Talin section. You know that the current alternate road has many curves, accidents happen often, it is inconvenient to drive. Now two construction companies are working, each of them has 18 months to work.

"The main part of the section from Lanjik to Gyumri will be finished this year, there will be road furnishing or some other small work left. Weather permitting, paving will be completed.

"We have finally started work on the first section of the South, the section from Agarak to Kajaran. We have already conducted the [respective] tender, we have an Iranian company as the winner. There, too, construction work will begin in 2024," Sanosyan announced.