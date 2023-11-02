Maria Zakharova: Moscow stands ready to host Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting in near future

We only welcome any contact that can contribute to the elimination of tension between Baku and Yerevan. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova, commenting on a meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Georgia.
"We [Russia] welcome everything that is useful to the parties and the region in general. From our side, we proceed from the fact that the roadmap for the normalization of bilateral relations [between Armenia and Azerbaijan] remains the set of tripartite agreements which were adopted between 2020 and 2022. It includes the signing of a peace treaty between the two countries, the lifting of the blockade, the lifting of the blockade of transport and economic links in the South Caucasus, border delimitation, etc. We [Russia] stand ready to organize a tripartite meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan in Moscow in the near future," said Zakharova.