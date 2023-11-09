Zakharova: Azerbaijan-Nakhichevan transport link should be monitored by Russia Federal Security Service

In many ways, Armenia's initiatives are consistent with the projects that are already been discussed during the past years, within the framework of the tripartite working group, which is jointly chaired by the deputy prime ministers of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, stat this at Thursday’s press briefing.

According to her, the aforesaid tripartite working group is engaged in the unblocking of economic and transport links in the region, and Russia is convinced that this process plays an important role in the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and contributes to stability as well as the opening of transit-logistics potential in the South Caucasus.

"Unfortunately, it has not been possible to put an end to these issues so far. Well, someone's political will is not enough to do that—and it is not us [Russia]. As before, we are ready to provide necessary assistance to the process of unblocking regional communications," Zakharova added, in particular.

Commenting on the setting up of a regional and international road and other communication safety monitoring unit within the National Security Service of Armenia, the official representative of the Russian MFA noted: "I would like to draw attention to the fact that in accordance with the tripartite agreements, the monitoring of transport communication between Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be carried out by the agencies of the Border Guard Service of the FSB [(Federal Security Service)] of Russia."

Also, Zakharova noted that Russia is guided by the task of lifting the blockade of Armenia, including when it supported the resumption of the dialogue between Armenia and Turkey. Zakharova reminded that the first meeting of the respective special representatives of the two countries was held on January 14, 2021 in Moscow.

"Also, Russia considers the 3+3 format another good platform for cooperation between the countries. In 2024, during the next session of the platform in Turkey, the topic of transport will also be considered. Within the framework of that format, Yerevan's constructive proposal will be in demand, I am convinced," said the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry.