Armenia PM: If Baku doesn’t reject these principles, signing of peace treaty will be real

I have come to talk about peace, even though Azerbaijan has started to call the Republic of Armenia “West Azerbaijan” after implementing yet the minimum of its plan of Armenian cleansing. The concept of so-called Western Azerbaijan, which is a concept of preparing a new war against the Republic of Armenia, is propagated in schools, universities, and mass media of Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, said during his speech at the 6th Paris Peace Forum on November 10.

“And all this despite the fact that we seem to be close to signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, notwithstanding the fact that the abovementioned issues raise significant questions regarding the sincerity of Azerbaijan.

But it does not shake our commitment to the peace agenda and we hope to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan in the coming months based on the following three principles agreed upon in the negotiations held in Brussels:

Principle number 1. Armenia and Azerbaijan fully recognize each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, based on the understanding that Armenia’s territory covers 29.800 km2 and Azerbaijan’s 86.600 km2.

Principle number 2. Armenia and Azerbaijan confirm their unequivocal commitment to the 1991 Almaty Declaration as a political framework for the delimitation.

Principle number 3. Future transport arrangements for unblocking transport and economic links in the region will respect the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction, reciprocity and equality of all countries.

We reached an agreement on these principles during the negotiations with the President of Azerbaijan in Brussels, and these agreements were recorded in the statements of the President of the EU Council, Charles Michel, following the May 14 and July 15 2023 trilateral meetings.

And if Azerbaijan doesn’t reject those principles, it means that signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan in the coming months becomes very realistic. Unfortunately, the president of Azerbaijan refused to participate in the five-party meeting in Granada, last month.

The planned trilateral meeting in Brussels in October did not take place, and I have not received an invitation to the next meeting from Charles Michel. I hope our EU partners are committed to their obligations,” Pashinyan said.