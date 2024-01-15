News
Armenia parliament speaker: What Azerbaijan leader does, he does as ‘mirror’
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


What the head of the neighboring country is doing is as “mirror”—repeating what the Armenian side has done over the years. This was announced by speaker Alen Simonyan of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia during a briefing with reporters at the NA Monday—talking about Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev's territorial ambitions towards Armenia.

"We can talk about the ‘mirror’ rhetoric today. That is, Aliyev is talking about something in order to create a counterbalance to the narratives that we have created in the past thirty years," said the speaker of the NA.

When asked when the Armenian side said that “Baku is Armenia,” as Aliyev claims that "Erivan [i.e. Yerevan] is Azerbaijan," Simonyan responded as follows, in particular: "Azerbaijan does everything in a ‘mirror’ manner. But there is a process that the [peace] treaty applies equally to the [two] parties."

In his last interview, the president of Azerbaijan once again made territorial claims to Armenia, claiming that the Armenian capital of Yerevan and Jermuk city were historical Azerbaijani territories.
