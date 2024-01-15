Armenia legislative body speaker: There is no, there can’t be any clause about ‘Zangezur corridor’ in peace treaty

There is no, and there cannot be any clause about the "Zangezur corridor" in the peace treaty with Azerbaijan. This was announced by the speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, during a briefing with reporters at the NA Monday.

"We [i.e. Armenia] have said that yes, we understand that Azerbaijan wants a road to move from one part of its country to another. We have said that we are ready to open all the roads for them. We have said that there may be a simplified process or them to be able to move. But there is nothing about a specific extraterritorial road. The three main principles which have already been agreed with the president of Azerbaijan in the presence of [European Council President] Charles Michel, about which there was a statement on July 15, 2023, speak about it. Therefore, let's not talk about it anymore.

"Moreover, the prime minister of Armenia said something very interesting and important which the Azerbaijanis also say: ‘that road is no longer interesting to us, we have a road through Iran.’ We say we are ready to give a road with the same logic, which will be shorter and it will be easier to build that railway," said Simonyan.

And regarding the remark that Azerbaijan needs that road for political purposes, the speaker of the Armenian legislature said: "I can't s their place. We [i.e. Armenia] are honest as a negotiating party. We have a bilateral trust issue that we are dealing with now. We are determined to establish peace, establish normal economic relations [with Azerbaijan]."