News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 17
USD
405.61
EUR
441.43
RUB
4.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
405.61
EUR
441.43
RUB
4.62
Show news feed
Armenia legislative body speaker: There is no, there can’t be any clause about ‘Zangezur corridor’ in peace treaty
Armenia legislative body speaker: There is no, there can’t be any clause about ‘Zangezur corridor’ in peace treaty
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


There is no, and there cannot be any clause about the "Zangezur corridor" in the peace treaty with Azerbaijan. This was announced by the speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, during a briefing with reporters at the NA Monday.

"We [i.e. Armenia] have said that yes, we understand that Azerbaijan wants a road to move from one part of its country to another. We have said that we are ready to open all the roads for them. We have said that there may be a simplified process or them to be able to move. But there is nothing about a specific extraterritorial road. The three main principles which have already been agreed with the president of Azerbaijan in the presence of [European Council President] Charles Michel, about which there was a statement on July 15, 2023, speak about it. Therefore, let's not talk about it anymore.

"Moreover, the prime minister of Armenia said something very interesting and important which the Azerbaijanis also say: ‘that road is no longer interesting to us, we have a road through Iran.’ We say we are ready to give a road with the same logic, which will be shorter and it will be easier to build that railway," said Simonyan.

And regarding the remark that Azerbaijan needs that road for political purposes, the speaker of the Armenian legislature said: "I can't s their place. We [i.e. Armenia] are honest as a negotiating party. We have a bilateral trust issue that we are dealing with now. We are determined to establish peace, establish normal economic relations [with Azerbaijan]."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Analyst: On the ground it’s only Iran that restrains Azerbaijan desire to occupy Armenia’s Syunik Province
Iran knows that the processes threatening Armenia in the South Caucasus can also cause serious blows to its interests…
 Well-known journalist arrested in Azerbaijan had made a pro-Armenian post
Some time ago, Shahin Rzayev was criticized for mocking one of the photos created by artificial intelligence about the "occupation" of Yerevan…
 EU warns Azerbaijan of ‘severe consequences’ in case of any violation of Armenia territorial integrity
Peter Stano, Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Commission of the European Union, said…
 Armenia ruling power legislator: We hear signals of support from Western partners
Armenia does not receive such clear signals from Russia, Gevorg Papoyan added...
 Papoyan: No clause in November 9, 2020 statement that Russians shall come, monitor something in Armenia territory
"Before making a reference to the statement of November 9 today, let the [Armenian] people of Karabakh return to Nagorno-Karabakh,” noted the Armenian ruling power’s MP… 
 Gevorg Papoyan: Armenia speaks with Azerbaijan both directly and through mediators
“We have always stated, and we state now, that we are ready to provide roads under the jurisdiction of Armenia,” said the Armenian ruling force legislator… 
Most
Read Viewed
Photos