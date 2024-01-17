Matter of 8 villages of Armenia’s Tavush Province to be discussed at border delimitation commissions’ meeting?

According to our preliminary arrangements, during the upcoming meeting we shall discuss the matter of the regulations of the joint activity of the commissions. Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan told this to reporters, when asked whether the matter of the eight villages of Armenia’s Tavush Province will be discussed at the upcoming meeting of Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation commissions.
And to the clarifying question as to whether the matter of these villages will be discussed, Grigoryan responded that he has nothing to add, and he has already answered this question.