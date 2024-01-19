News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 19
USD
405.42
EUR
441.1
RUB
4.58
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 19
ՀայEngРус
USD
405.42
EUR
441.1
RUB
4.58
Show news feed
Armenia FM: Azerbaijan, unfortunately, refuses to resume negotiations in existing frameworks
Armenia FM: Azerbaijan, unfortunately, refuses to resume negotiations in existing frameworks
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Armenia is engaged in negotiations with Azerbaijan in good faith, and we are more than interested in establishing lasting peace in our region. Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this while answering the question from the Croatian public television journalist about peace efforts, Friday’s joint news conference with his Croatian colleague, Gordan Grlic Radman.

“We believe that this will be beneficial not only for the people of Armenia, but for the countries in the region. However, we see that our constructiveness sometimes does not meet the same constructive approach in the behavior of our neighbors. We have been engaged in negotiations by facilitation of the European Union, among other facilitators, and nowadays we see that Azerbaijan, unfortunately, refuses to resume the negotiations in the existing frameworks.

“However, we are interested in continuing our negotiations. As I said, we attach importance not so much to the issue of who facilitates the negotiations, but to the principles, according to which the negotiations should continue. And in this context I would like to emphasize again that those are territorial integrity, recognition of legitimate borders, inviolability of borders, respect for each other’s sovereignty. These are the principles, according to which, I believe, peace should be agreed.

“When it comes to participation of Croatia or the European Union in general, I would like to express our appreciation that the EU and Croatia has shown in ensuring security in our region along the borderline. I’ve already mentioned the EU’s Monitoring mission, but also I would like to express appreciation that Croatia and other EU countries showed in the context of meeting the urgent needs of the refugees who had to flee Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of military operation several months ago in September 2023,” the Armenian FM added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM: Peace treaty should provide clear foundations regarding further border delimitation process (PHOTOS)
Ararat Mirzoyan made a statement for the press of during his joint news conference with his Croatian colleague…
 Armenia MoD spox: Circumstances of sheep crossing from Aravus village to Azerbaijan being looked into
No incident, ceasefire violation, even more so an infiltration attempt has not taken place…
 Toivo Klaar to not head for Azerbaijan from Armenia, reason is known
The EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus…
 Jean-Christophe Buisson points to Azerbaijan president’s another attempt to justify his wish to attack Armenia
The deputy director of Le Figaro daily of France…
 Jean-Christophe Buisson: Ilyushin plane loaded with weapons made 14 flights between Baku, Nakhichevan
“This Azerbaijani exclave [is] located less than 100 km from [the Armenian capital city of] Yerevan,” added the deputy director of Le Figaro daily of France…
 Georgia premier hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan will find solution in near future, sign peace treaty
Georgia has very close relations and partnership relations with neighboring countries Azerbaijan and Armenia, Irakli Garibashvili stated…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos