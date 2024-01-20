Pashinyan: We and Azerbaijan mutually want additional guarantees from each other

Now, in fact, direct contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan are more or less active. RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this at a meeting of the board of the Civil Contract party, presenting the details of the negotiation process.
"Basically, there are working channels for work, in particular, between my office the office of the President of Azerbaijan. In particular, through these channels we adopted a joint statement, which also resulted in the return of also our 32 captured brothers.
Of course, the topic of work is the work on the text of the peace treaty. They send it to us, we work, we send it to them. Now, in fact, the work has come to the point that we from Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan from us mutually want additional guarantees that we do not have territorial demands and ambitions hidden from each other, because diplomatic texts themselves always have different references, contexts and footnotes.
And we see certain, if not today, then in the future, dangers of Azerbaijan's territorial demands between the lines of our proposals. I think we should treat this situation as a work in progress, which we should continue to manage until these questions are answered," he said.