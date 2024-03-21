News
ՀայEngРус
Armenia PM, European Council President meet in Brussels
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with European Council President Charles Michel within the framework of the first-ever Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, the capital of Belgium.

The interlocutors discussed Armenia-European Union cooperation, the PM's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am. Views were exchanged also on the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process, and the importance of the implementation of the agreements reached as a result of the tripartite meetings between the European Council President, the Prime Minister of Armenia, and the President of Azerbaijan held in Brussels on May 14 and July 15, 2023 was emphasized.

As per these agreements, Armenia and Azerbaijan shall recognize each other's territorial integrity on the basis of the Alma Ata declaration of 1991, border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan shall be carried out on the basis of this declaration, and the regional infrastructure shall open under the sovereignty and jurisdiction of Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as on the principles of reciprocity and equality.

Pashinyan reaffirmed the commitment of the Armenian government to the aforementioned agreements, and presented the Crossroads of Peace project of the government.
