Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, supporters to stage protest outside Armenia Investigative Committee
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, leader of the Tavush for the Homeland movement, and his supporters gathered at the courtyard of the Komitas Holy Cross Church in Yerevan Monday morning. From there, they are heading to the Investigative Committee of Armenia, where there already are large police forces.

On Sunday, Archbishop Galstanyan had announced. "Tomorrow, June 3, at 10:00, I will go to the Investigative Committee of Armenia. (...). I will say on the spot what our demands will be. Either they will give us an answer, or we will be free to act."

Also, he had informed that they are planning to go to Vanadzor and Vardenis cities in the near future, and they want to visit Syunik Province as well.

Furthermore, Archbishop Galstanyan had announced that in the coming week they will announce a big rally, which will inevitably take place.

"That rally will be the important milestone of the concrete steps leading to victory," he had said.

The protests and civil disobedience actions by the Tavush for the Homeland movement, led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, had started in Armenia after it became known on April 19 that Armenia and Azerbaijan had agreed to start border delimitation at Tavush Province of Armenia. Leading a respective march of protest from Tavush to Yerevan on May 9, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, then Primate of the Diocese of Tavush of the Armenian Apostolic Church, called on PM Nikol Pashinyan to resign.
