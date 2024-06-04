Foreign Ministry: Armenia is at the practical stage of joining the Chabahar port project

Armenia's access to India and the Persian Gulf countries within the framework of the “Crossroads of Peace” project is a very important direction. This was stated by Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan in the National Assembly at the joint session of the parliamentary standing committees during the discussion of the report on the implementation of the state budget for 2023 on June 4.
This, according to him, also refers to the process aimed at diversifying Armenia's export markets. The Deputy Minister noted that the process is also important from the point of view of ensuring even smoother communication of the Republic of Armenia with Central Asia.
“As for the Chabahar port integration project, at the moment this issue has moved to a practical stage. In particular, by the decision of the Armenian Prime Minister a working group has been set up, which is headed by the Minister of Economy,” the Foreign Ministry spokesman said. He noted that from the political point of view, the Foreign Ministry attaches great importance to the country's involvement in the mentioned project.
“Discussions and certain studies are underway as to whether there will be a separate customs post in Chabahar or it is worth using the existing Indian one. Final decisions will be made within several months,” Vahan Kostanyan concluded.