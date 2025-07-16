News
Pashinyan on outsourcing the Syunik road: Joint Armenian-American venture is possible
Pashinyan on outsourcing the Syunik road: Joint Armenian-American venture is possible
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia's railway management has been transferred to a Russian company. This means that a company called South Caucasus Railway has been established in Armenia, which is a resident company of Armenia and operates under the legislation of the Republic of Armenia. This was announced at a press conference on July 16 by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, responding to a question about whether the road through Syunik could also be outsourced to a Russian company.

"There is not a single square millimeter of territory controlled by the South Caucasus Railway where the powers of the Armenian police would be restricted, where the powers of any state body would be restricted. The entire territory is under the jurisdiction and sovereignty of Armenia. We are talking about the same model. The question was raised as to whether the US is interested. Yes, we are interested. Are we interested in the interests of the US? Yes, we are interested. Not only the US is interested, but also the EU. We are also interested in this. What models are possible? For example, a joint Armenian-American enterprise. Whatever option is discussed, we consider it within the framework of the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the Republic of Armenia, as in the case of Zvartnots Airport or the South Caucasus Railway. Russian investment is not ruled out in theory; we are discussing who will offer the best conditions and what the agreement will cover. At the moment, the proposal is from the US, and we are discussing it. As soon as an agreement is reached, you will be informed," Pashinyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
