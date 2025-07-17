EU-Armenia SME Fund, managed by Amber Capital Armenia, invests USD 4 million in Auto Gallery.

EU-Armenia SME Fund makes an equity investment in Auto Gallery to support green mobility and market expansion.

The company is currently focusing on official service and distribution of latest generation electric light commercial vehicles and passenger cars.

The investment supports business expansion plans with international renowned partners broadening the product range and service offerings.

EU-Armenia SME Fund is investing USD 4 million in Auto Gallery CJSC. The investment proceeds will support the company’s expansion projects and assist in improving its environmental, social and corporate governance practices, while creating new employment opportunities in the country.

Auto Gallery CJSC is the only official representative of IM Motors and Saic Maxus in Armenia and the company is expanding its product and service offerings through new collaborations with globally recognized technology and automotive leaders such as CATL and SCANIA. At current stage of transitioning towards electric vehicles it is essential for the dealership to expand its capacity and invest in working capital to match the rapid increase in market demand, particularly in commercial transport fleets, as well as in private and public transportation. Successful execution of this project will lead to advanced transportation infrastructure, the introduction of new quality standards, and job creation. The initiative aligns with the broader strategic goals of improving logistics efficiency and expanding access to sustainable mobility solutions.

Founded in 2023, Auto Gallery CJSC is led by a management team with decades of industry experience. The company is a trusted provider of commercial fleet services and logistics solutions for businesses and private clients alike. Auto Gallery aims to expand its portfolio by representing additional global brands and exploring opportunities for regional growth to meet the evolving needs of the market.

“The investment in Auto Gallery reflects our commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth and innovation in Armenia,” said Anushavan Simonyan, CEO of Amber Capital Armenia. “We believe this partnership will not only accelerate the transition to green mobility and higher operational standards in Armenia, but also contribute to job creation, improved logistics infrastructure, and enhanced service quality across the automotive sector.”

Gevorg Gevorgyan, Founder and Director of Auto Gallery CJSC, noted: “At this stage of development, cooperation with the EU-Armenia SME Fund will allow us to move forward with faster and more confident steps. Our primary goal is to offer high-quality services and effective solutions to meet consumers’ everyday problems and needs, as well as contribute to the environmentally sustainable development of the country.”

"This partnership with Amber Capital enables us to leverage each other's strengths and foster more innovative practices in Armenia. This project demonstrates how private capital, guided by strong principles, can accelerate innovation bringing significant investments to promising sectors. It also reflects our joint commitment to building a more sustainable and competitive private sector in Armenia.", said George Akhalkatsi EBRD Head of Armenia.

“The EU has a longstanding commitment to support Armenia’s economic development and trade diversification, including through supporting important players in the capital market such as the Amber Capital Investment fund. We believe that this transaction is marking yet another step towards more sustainable growth, green mobility and increased service quality. We will continue our efforts to foster growth, support innovative and green business solutions through strengthening access to finance and local capital markets”, said Mr. Frank Hess, Head of Cooperation at EUD.

The EU-Armenia SME Fund, a private equity fund managed by Amber Capital, was launched in Armenia in January 2020 with investments from the European Union (EU), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Amundi-ACBA Asset Management, the Hirair and Anna Hovnanian Foundation and the investment team of Amber Capital. It has since raised further capital from the Armenian National Interests Fund, C-Quadrat Ampega Asset Management Armenia, the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO) and the Government of Armenia, as well as a number of Diaspora investors, with total committed capital of over USD 60 million. The Fund is committed to financing the sustainable growth of Armenian SMEs through capital investments and introduction of high standards of environmental, social and corporate governance practices. The transaction marks 14th investment by EU-Armenia SME Fund.