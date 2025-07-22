Reuters: U.S. administration seeks alternative to SpaceX to build Golden Dome

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is looking for an alternative to SpaceX for the creation of an ambitious anti-missile system “Golden Dome”, writes Reuters citing a U.S. official.
According to the U.S. official, in the search for new suppliers for the Golden Dome, “Kuiper is a major supplier.” While SpaceX remains the leader due to its unmatched launch capabilities, its share in the program may shrink, two sources said.
The source told the agency that officials have reached out to new bidders, such as rocket companies Stoke Space and Rocket Lab, which are gaining momentum and will be able to bid on individual launches as the program evolves. Later, during the development of the anti-missile system, “there will be bids for every single launch, and we have to actually award bids to people other than SpaceX,” the official said.
On May 20, Trump said the U.S. had made a decision on the architecture of its Golden Dome missile defense system. He noted that the system would take just under three years to build. The Washington administration proposes to allocate about $175 billion for it.