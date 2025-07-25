News
Reuters: Saudi Arabia to invest $6.4 billion in Syria
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics, Economics

Saudi Arabia announced $6.4 billion of investments in Syria on Thursday, Reuters reports.

The investment reflects the kingdom's deepening ties with interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa's government as it seeks to rebuild Syria after a 14-year civil war.

The deals, unveiled by Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih at a Damascus forum, are a major financial boost for Sharaa as he struggles to establish control over Syria, which “was rocked this month by sectarian violence in the southwest.”

The investment deals included $2.93 billion for real estate and infrastructure projects and about $1.07 billion for the telecommunications and information technology sector, Al-Falih said.

Businesses involved in the plans include telecommunications firms the Saudi Telecom Company (STC) and GO Telecom, digital security company Elm, cybersecurity firm Cipher, and Classera, an education technology company.

Al-Falih said 47 agreements would be signed over the course of the conference, with more than 100 companies participating.

Al-Falih also announced the establishment of a Saudi-Syrian Business Council at the event, which had been scheduled for June but was delayed due to the conflict between Iran and Israel.

Al-Falih said his visit to Syria had been ordered by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and de-facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman, calling the trip "confirmation of the kingdom's firm and supportive stance towards sisterly Syria."
