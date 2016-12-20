Ucom General director: We are proud of Armenia’s Armat engineering lab pupils (PHOTO)

Pupils of Armat engineering group-laboratory operating in Norayr Misakyan high school No 5 of Armenia’s Ashatrak town have recently hosted representatives of Ucom and Union of Information Technology Enterprises (UITE).

During the tour, the Armat pupils showed everything they have learnt in the current year. The children got skilled at developing games by means of Fox and Turtle programs, creating cartoons and making mathematical calculations. Some of them participated, while many others are still going to participate in Digicode and Open Game championships.

“We have recently got skilled at using 3D printer and besides program models we are also getting ready for Christmas, printing toys, which we will use to decorate our lab,” says Anna Grigoryan, a pupil of Armat engineering laboratory.

“These tour allow us to understand what skills the pupils of Armat laboratory have acquired and how they can make use of the knowledge obtained here in practice. Seeing the results of only a several months of work, we are only proud of this laboratory’s pupils,” noted General Director of Ucom, Hayk Yesayan.

Under the cooperation memorandum signed between Ucom and UITE, Ucom shall make investments so that around 70 Armat engineering group-laboratories open in 9 provinces of Armenia. The project aims to promote technological education in all the schools of Armenian communities in order to raise pupils’ interest towards modern high technology.