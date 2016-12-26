Armenian Union of Operators aims to bring ICANN regional office to Armenia

YEREVAN. - Armenian Union of Operators, a union of legal persons which is officially registered in Armenia on December 20, aims to attract ICANN (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers) regional center to Armenia.
Executive director of the Union, Vahan Hovsepyan, told the aforementioned at the meeting with reporters.
“The World Congress of Information Technology (WCIT) will take place in Armenia in 2019. Thus, our partners and we must have a comprehensive program which will give certain benefits to us. We want to have a result, for instance, the prospect of opening the branch of a large international company in Armenia. But this cannot be carried out by one event. It is necessary to use all the Armenian and foreign events to arouse the wish to open a branch in Armenia,” Hovespyan said.
Referring to the reasons behind establishing the Union, the founding director of the Armenian Union of Operators said that the union was established to solve narrow sphere issues, as well as get ready for modern challenges.
“The most important one of the current challenges is that we are at the threshold of the second digital revolution, whose integral parts are the development of the telecommunication sphere, as well as introduction of technological standards. The existing associations do not consider these programs as priority ones, thus we decided to set up the union, which will come to compete not only with the Union of Information Technology Enterprises (UITE) and other similar associations but also fill in the gap, why not cooperating and joining them as a member,” Hovsepyan concluded.
Aranea, Arpinest, Arminco, Hybrid Solutions, Intelink, Smile Systems and Ashtarak Elite companies have already joined the Armenian Union of Operators. JNC-Alfa LLC has already submitted a membership application and involved in the union.
By the end of the year, the number of the union members is expected to reach 20.