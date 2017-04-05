Armenian youth crash Turkish historian’s lecture in Lebanon

BEIRUT. – A group of youth from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party Zavarian Student Association of Lebanon on Tuesday demonstrated against the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik’s reception of an Armenian Genocide denialist, Turkish historian İlber Ortaylı, through a lecture/debate on the history of contemporary Turkey.
These students attended this event, asked questions about Turkey’s bloody history, and condemned its denial of Armenian Genocide, reported Aztag Armenian daily of Lebanon.
Also, they wore T-shirts with slogans demanding the recognition of this genocide, and the return of seized Armenian lands.
In addition, they distributed pamphlets documenting Turkish atrocities.
Furthermore, these Armenian youth stood up and chanted respective slogans.