BBC: Armenia - Small European country with rich spiritual history (PHOTOS)

Travel section of the BBC website has published an article and photo series on Armenia.
The article notes that Armenia made Christianity its official religion in 301 AD, and even though it is one of the smallest countries in Europe, it has a sizable place in spiritual history.
Also, the article presents the life story of St. Gregory the Illuminator, who had brought Christianity to Armenia.
In addition, the article provides detailed information on Armenia’s churches, cross-stones, and Karahunj—the Armenian “Stonehenge.”