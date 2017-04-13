News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 13
USD
486.59
EUR
517.78
RUB
8.6
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.59
EUR
517.78
RUB
8.6
Show news feed
How to use Rainbow Light filter for editing selfies?
16:38, 13.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

A new trend #Rainbowlight of applying rainbows to selfies is taking over various social networks. Instagram is full of images where users apply streaks of rainbow light to their selfies for gorgeous effects that range from subtle and ethereal to bold and neon.

Most of the influencers are using mirror and CD to produce the rainbow effect. In order to make it much easier for selfie-lovers, PicsArt , a social photo editing app, released a free sticker pack called “Rainbow Dreams” that people are using to easily add rainbow light to their photos - no prisms or magic required.

Therefore, to be in trend with your selfies, you need to:

● Download the free PicsArt social photo editing app for iOS , Android or Windows .

● Open any image in the photo editor, for example your selfie, and tap on the

Add-Ons icon. Download the free Rainbow Dreams pack and tap on Use.

● Choose any rainbow sticker you like and place it on your image.

● Tap on the Blend, choose the Overlay option and tap on Apply.

● Tap on the arrow in the top right corner once you are happy with your image.

Share your image with the hashtag #RainbowLight on PicsArt and any other

social networks.

By the way, with over 400 million downloads and 90 million monthly active users, PicsArt photo editing app and social network was once again named Editor’s Choice in the Google Play store on April 10.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia’s IT companies present results of their participation in ICANN58 and CEBIT2017
CEBIT is one of the largest technological events, which is attended by over 3000 participating companies...
 Drones in Holland search for dog’s droppings
The Dutch company has recently began using drones for searching dog’s droppings left in the Netherlands' streets…
 Booking.com to be suspended in Turkey
On the basis of a lawsuit on unfair competition…
 Ban on laptops and tablets on flights to US and UK comes into effect
he authorities stated that devices “larger than a smartphone” must travel in the hold...
 Armenia PM, heads of IT sector in EAEU countries discuss collaboration
“We underscore the implementation of the agreed policy in the IT and digitization sector,” Karapetyan noted, in particular…
 Ucom keeps on supporting “Armath” engineering laboratories (PHOTOS)
Students hosted IT education project representatives from Ucom and Union of the Information Technology Enterprises (UITE)...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news