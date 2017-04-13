How to use Rainbow Light filter for editing selfies?

A new trend #Rainbowlight of applying rainbows to selfies is taking over various social networks. Instagram is full of images where users apply streaks of rainbow light to their selfies for gorgeous effects that range from subtle and ethereal to bold and neon.

Most of the influencers are using mirror and CD to produce the rainbow effect. In order to make it much easier for selfie-lovers, PicsArt , a social photo editing app, released a free sticker pack called “Rainbow Dreams” that people are using to easily add rainbow light to their photos - no prisms or magic required.

Therefore, to be in trend with your selfies, you need to:

● Download the free PicsArt social photo editing app for iOS , Android or Windows .

● Open any image in the photo editor, for example your selfie, and tap on the

Add-Ons icon. Download the free Rainbow Dreams pack and tap on Use.

● Choose any rainbow sticker you like and place it on your image.

● Tap on the Blend, choose the Overlay option and tap on Apply.

● Tap on the arrow in the top right corner once you are happy with your image.

Share your image with the hashtag #RainbowLight on PicsArt and any other

social networks.

By the way, with over 400 million downloads and 90 million monthly active users, PicsArt photo editing app and social network was once again named Editor’s Choice in the Google Play store on April 10.