Armenian archbishop expresses support to Copts

Members of different faiths came together in New York City this Good Friday to stand as one with the Coptic community.
Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Roman Catholic archbishop of New York; Bishop David, the Egyptian Coptic archbishop of New York and New England, as well as Greek and Armenian Orthodox bishops, the Protestant pastor of a Brooklyn megachurch, and the chief rabbi of New York assembled outside Our Lady of Peace Church to express their support to Copts in connection with the horrific attacks that had occurred in Egypt, reported CBS2.
“What’s happening now is terrible as it happened also to the Jewish people, to the Armenian People, to the Greek people,” said Archbishop Khajag Barsamian, Primate of Diocese of Armenian Church of America (Eastern). “And as rabbi said, ‘Never again.’”
On April 9, terrorist acts were committed in two Coptic churches in the Egyptian cities of Alexandria and Tanta. The bomb blasts killed 44 people. ISIS claimed responsibility for the two explosions.