Pakistani that crossed Turkey-Armenia border gets 1-year sentence

YEREVAN. – Pakistani citizen Abrar Zafar, who had illegally crossed into Armenia from Turkey in May 2016, has been sentenced to one year in prison.

The Court of First Instance of the Ararat and Vayots Dzor Provinces of Armenia has reached this verdict.

At court, however, Zafar plead innocent. He testified that he had no intention of crossing the Turkish-Armenian border illegally, he had gone from Pakistan to Turkey to work and save money to be able to head for Europe, but he had come across problems, attempted to flee, but ended up in Armenia.

The court found the 25-year-old Pakistani guilty under the Criminal Code of Armenia, and handed down a one-year prison sentence. The Court, however, set May 14, 2016 as the beginning of this sentence, which means the young Pakistani man will be set free in about a month.

According to the indictment, Abrar Zafar had reached the Turkish-Armenian border on May 14 of the year past. He then had crossed the state border of Armenia without proper authorization. Subsequently, he had headed toward Araksavan village in Ararat Province, but he was detected on the same day at around 1pm, and detained.

During preliminary questioning, Abrar Zafar had said he was a Pakistani citizen born in 1998, and that he wanted to reach Europe via Armenia.