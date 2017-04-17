Vladimir Putin signs law on preferences for deportees from Crimea

Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the simplified order of obtaining residence permit in Russia for those who have been illegally deported from the territory of Crimea, RG reported.
The bill was adopted by the State Duma on April 5 and approved by the Federation Council on April 12. Preferences concern the abovementioned citizens, and also their relatives. According to preliminary data, there may be about 40,000 such people.
The law was prepared in pursuance of the decree of the President “on measures of rehabilitation of Armenian, Bulgarian, Greek, Italian, Crimean Tatar and German peoples and state support of their revival and development."