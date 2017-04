YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Health of Armenia hotline on Wednesday received the current year’s first call on a snake bite.

The incident had taken place in capital city Yerevan.

The victim is from Ararat Province. This person was taken to a medical facility, where he was injected with the antidote; the patient is in stable condition.

The ministry informed that the medical centers in Armenia are equipped with the respective antidote, and it is injected free of charge.