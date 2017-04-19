Brussels urges Moldova to follow trade agreement

The European Union has warned Moldova of the need to observe the terms of the free trade agreement with the block, reports Reuters.

The agreement with the EU allows Kishinev to access one of the major trade blocs in the world, and it accounts for half of the trade turnover of Moldova.

The EU has announced, that even though it supports its colleagues’ expansion of business ties, "it expects the Republic of Moldova to fully perform its duties ...". This was said by an EU representative today, as a response to the question concerning Moldova’s observer status in the EEU.