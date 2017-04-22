News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 22
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
21-year-old Russian serviceman allegedly killed in Armenia’s Gyumri
18:45, 22.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


A criminal case has been launched into the death of a Russian serviceman near one of the shops not far from the 102nd Russian military base located in Gyurmi, the second largest city of Armenia.

Prosecutor of Shirak province, Karen Gabrielyan, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am.  

“The identity of the dead serviceman has been confirmed. He was a 21-year-old contract serviceman,”the prosecutor said.

The criminal case has been launched under Article 104 of the Criminal Code of Armenia (murder).

According to the disseminated information, the killed serviceman was Dmitry Yalpayev.

As per the press-service of the Armenian police, the preliminary examination showed that there were stab wounds on his body. Relevant measures are being taken to find out the details of the incident.

Photos and video by tsayg.am

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Body of serviceman found near Russian military base in Armenia’s Gyumri
As per the press-service of the Armenian police, the preliminary examination showed that there were stab wounds on his body...
Attorney: Swedish police are trying to hush up case on Armenian national’s death
According to Safaryan, it is noteworthy that the case is investigated by the police—which is an interested party—but they don’t wish the crime to be uncovered...
 Car plows into crowd of people in Mexico, injuring 10 people
At least 10 people were injured in the Mexican capital, where the car crashed at high speed into a crowd of people…
 20 children die due to collision of bus with truck in South Africa
The bus carrying schoolchildren collided with a truck near the capital of South Africa…
 Attorney on Armenian national’s death in Sweden: Justification of police is cynicism
In his words, Barseghyan was taken to the police station literally by being dragged...
 Armenia Investigative Committee: Soldier died during camp gathering
A junior sergeant’s rifle fired while cleaning it…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news