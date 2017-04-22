21-year-old Russian serviceman allegedly killed in Armenia’s Gyumri

A criminal case has been launched into the death of a Russian serviceman near one of the shops not far from the 102nd Russian military base located in Gyurmi, the second largest city of Armenia.

Prosecutor of Shirak province, Karen Gabrielyan, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am.

“The identity of the dead serviceman has been confirmed. He was a 21-year-old contract serviceman,”the prosecutor said.

The criminal case has been launched under Article 104 of the Criminal Code of Armenia (murder).

According to the disseminated information, the killed serviceman was Dmitry Yalpayev.

As per the press-service of the Armenian police, the preliminary examination showed that there were stab wounds on his body. Relevant measures are being taken to find out the details of the incident.

Photos and video by tsayg.am

