France presidential election voter turnout is 28․54% at noon local time

Turnout figures for the first round of the French presidential election showed a 28.54 percentage participation rate by midday local time, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday, reported the Reuters news agency.
The 28.54 percent compared to 28.29 percent in 2012 at the same hour, and compared to midday turnout rates of 31.21 percent in 2007 and 21.40 percent in 2002, according to Gazeta.ru news site of Russia.
As reported earlier, this year France will choose from 11 candidates that are running for president.
Close to 47 million names are registered on the voters’ lists, a total of 66,500 election precincts have opened, and the voting will be conducted until 7pm local time.
The second-round runoff is slated for May 7.