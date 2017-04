YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a report, on Sunday at 5:17pm.

Accordingly, there was an explosion at the natural gas station in Arpi village of Vayots Dzor Province, there were affected, and rescuers were needed.

A firefighting squad and a rescue team were dispatched to the scene.

According to preliminary information, one person is dead and two others are injured in this blast.