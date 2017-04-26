News
Thursday
April 27
Libyan authorities ask EU for financial assistance
21:19, 26.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Libyan authorities ask the European Union to provide them fianancial assistance for setting up a coast protection: 130 partially armed patrol vessels, DW reports with a reference to ARD. The diplomats in Brussels confirmed about the existence of the list that came from Tripoli to the European Commission a few weeks earlier. The countries that are members of the European Union intend to examine and discuss this issue. Libya is considered to be the most important starting point for African migrants who seek to enter Europe.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
