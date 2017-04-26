Russia delivers new consignment of weapons and military equipment to Azerbaijan

Russia has delivered a new consignment of weapons and military equipment to Azerbaijan, Interfax-Azerbaijan reports, citing the Defense Ministry of the country.
''According to the agreement on military and technical cooperation signed between Azerbaijan and Russia, the subsequent consignment of ammunition and state-of-the-art military equipment of various applications was delivered to the country,'' the statement reads.
The Ministry doesn't mention what specific types of Russian weapons and technology have been delivered to Azerbaijan ''The new production designed for military use, which was delivered by Russian vessels and received in Baku with the involvement of experts, will be passed to relevant military units. The reception of new purchased consignments of ammunition and military equipment for the armament of Azerbaijani Armed Forces subdivisions, as well as their full preparedness to military application will be ensured promptly.''
The statement also says that the training of the personal staff, which will apply the new weaponry and military equipment, is carried out by Russian instructors.