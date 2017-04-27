News
Merkel: Turkey's referendum strongly complicates relations with EU
12:54, 27.04.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey's constitutional referendum has seriously complicated country’s relations with the European Union (EU), TASS reported quoting German chancellor Angela Merkel.

Speaking at Bundestag, Merkel urged Ankara to accept international organizations' criticism, emphasizing that the development of the internal political situation in Turkey demands reaction from the European Union.

Within the EU, the government of Germany will discuss certain countermeasures that should be imposed against Turkey, she said.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
